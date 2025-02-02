FAA's Critical Messaging System Back Online After Outage

On Sunday morning, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's critical messaging system known as the 'Notice to Air Mission' (NOTAM) resumed normal operations after an unexpected outage.

Late Saturday evening, the NOTAM system, which plays an essential role in aircraft safety by delivering urgent notices to pilots, encountered a significant disruption. Amid this situation, the FAA swiftly set up a temporary hotline to disseminate safety updates to airlines every 30 minutes.

The FAA announced that they were actively investigating the root cause of the outage, which is crucial to preventing future occurrences.

