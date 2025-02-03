Aarti Industries: Leading the Charge in Specialty Chemicals

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a frontrunner in the global specialty chemicals arena, has unveiled its consolidated financial outcomes for the third quarter of FY25. These results, authenticated by the company's Board of Directors today, reflect a commendable operational performance.

In a comparative analysis with the preceding quarter, AIL reported an operational income of ₹ 2035 Cr, marking a 14% growth. EBITDA reached ₹ 236 Cr, showcasing a 17% boost, while PAT experienced a 12% decline to ₹ 46 Cr, primarily due to currency fluctuation impacts on long-term loans.

CEO Suyog Kotecha emphasized AIL's resilience in tackling market adversities, attributing growth to volume increases and operating efficiencies. With strategic initiatives like expansion into Japan, Europe, and the US, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, AIL is poised for positive future trajectories.

