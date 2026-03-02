Tamil Nadu's FinTech Tower: A Leap into the Future

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Rs 249 crore FinTech Tower in Nandambakkam, Chennai. This marks a significant milestone in the state's ambitious 56-acre FinTech City project.

The facility, spanning over 5.56 lakh square feet, aims to establish Tamil Nadu as a global financial services and technology hub. The project is poised to create high-skill jobs and attract FinTech firms looking to expand beyond traditional centers like Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The inauguration also saw the allocation of office spaces to companies like Prime Forex Pvt Ltd and Simptra Technologies Pvt Ltd. In addition, CM Stalin highlighted housing developments under the Dravidian model, emphasizing efforts to provide secure homes for the poor through various projects over the past five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)