Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Champions Stability and Celebration Amid Global Chaos

During a gathering at a festival in Pandehata, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's stability and growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst global unrest. He urged peaceful Holi celebrations and emphasized the importance of security, economic opportunities, and preserving cultural integrity within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:06 IST
Yogi Adityanath Champions Stability and Celebration Amid Global Chaos
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's steadiness and advancement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid global tensions during his address at a festival event in Pandehata.

He urged citizens to celebrate Holi peacefully, promoting cultural values, while highlighting efforts to maintain security and foster economic opportunities for all.

Adityanath also discussed redevelopment projects in the state, turning Pandehata into a 'heritage corridor' as part of broader plans to enhance infrastructure without displacing citizens.

TRENDING

1
France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

 Global
2
Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

 Global
3
Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

 Israel
4
Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026