Yogi Adityanath Champions Stability and Celebration Amid Global Chaos

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's steadiness and advancement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid global tensions during his address at a festival event in Pandehata.

He urged citizens to celebrate Holi peacefully, promoting cultural values, while highlighting efforts to maintain security and foster economic opportunities for all.

Adityanath also discussed redevelopment projects in the state, turning Pandehata into a 'heritage corridor' as part of broader plans to enhance infrastructure without displacing citizens.