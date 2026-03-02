Delhi Tourism Amplifies Heritage Walk Experiences for Night Tourism

Delhi Tourism is expanding its Heritage Walks initiative to encourage night tourism and enrich the visitor experience in the capital. The program, designed to extend tourists' stays, encompasses a variety of historic circuits beyond the conventional tourist paths.

In a recent effort, a special heritage walk was organized for REC Limited officials, covering significant landmarks like the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the Qutub Minar. This immersive experience was well-received, praised for its engaging and informative content.

The initiative aims to promote heritage conservation and strengthen economic activities around historical zones. By targeting corporate groups, institutions, and the general public, Delhi Tourism seeks to position the city as a year-round experiential destination, boosting both footfall and the average length of stay.