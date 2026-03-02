Old Rivalry Turns Deadly in Ramnagar
A 52-year-old man, Mohammad Salim, was shot dead in Ramnagar village due to a decade-long family feud. Police have detained a suspect for questioning. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between the families involved. A post-mortem examination is underway as investigations continue.
In Ramnagar village, a 52-year-old man was allegedly shot dead on Monday amid an old family feud, police reported. The man, named Mohammad Salim, was attacked while returning home from visiting his fields.
Shailendra Lal, Additional Superintendent of Police (East), stated that officers quickly attended the scene and transported Salim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The longstanding rivalry between the families of Salim and Khalil spans nearly three decades. Police have detained a suspect as the investigation proceeds, seeking answers to the tragic incident.
