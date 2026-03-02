Old Rivalry Turns Deadly in Ramnagar

In Ramnagar village, a 52-year-old man was allegedly shot dead on Monday amid an old family feud, police reported. The man, named Mohammad Salim, was attacked while returning home from visiting his fields.

Shailendra Lal, Additional Superintendent of Police (East), stated that officers quickly attended the scene and transported Salim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The longstanding rivalry between the families of Salim and Khalil spans nearly three decades. Police have detained a suspect as the investigation proceeds, seeking answers to the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)