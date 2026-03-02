Left Menu

Ripple Effect: Rising Tensions Disrupt Global Oil Supply Chains

Insurance firms are cancelling war risk coverage for vessels due to heightened Iran conflict, leading to oil supply disruptions. At least five tankers were damaged, two personnel killed, with 150 ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Oil and gas prices are escalating amid fears of prolonged strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:08 IST
Ripple Effect: Rising Tensions Disrupt Global Oil Supply Chains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heightened tensions in the Middle East have led to significant disruptions in global oil supply chains as insurance companies withdraw war risk coverage for vessels navigating the Gulf. The Iran conflict has resulted in damages to at least five tankers, the loss of two personnel, and around 150 ships stranded in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and substantial quantities of gas, has seen shipping activities grind to a halt following Iran's retaliatory actions to U.S. and Israeli strikes. This suspension has triggered a surge in oil and European natural gas prices, with Brent crude futures witnessing an increase of up to 13% due to multiple oil and gas shutdowns across the Middle East.

As fears of a prolonged closure loom, companies such as Gard, Skuld, NorthStandard, the London P&I Club, and the American Club have announced their war risk coverage cancellations to take effect from March 5. This situation is causing shipping rates to soar, alongside rising costs from the Middle East to Asia, already at a six-year high, as shipowners exercise caution in deploying vessels to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

Tragic Loss: Two Municipal Workers Die in Sewer Accident

 India
2
PayPay IPO Delayed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

PayPay IPO Delayed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
U.S. Manufacturing Faces Price Surge Amid Tariffs and Middle East Tensions

U.S. Manufacturing Faces Price Surge Amid Tariffs and Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Confli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026