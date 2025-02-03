Left Menu

Global Stock Markets Tumble Amid US Tariff Concerns

Global stock markets saw significant declines amid concerns over President Trump's tariff impositions on key trading partners, affecting markets across Europe and Asia. Analysts warned of increased volatility and potential impacts on global trade flows and business costs. The announcement of a new AI venture offered some respite amid market turbulence.

Global stock markets took a downward turn on Monday, as concerns grew over President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on major US trade partners. European shares fell, with France's CAC 40 down 1.6%, Germany's DAX dropping 1.5%, and the UK's FTSE 100 retreating by 1.3%.

Asian markets also faced declines, with Japan's Nikkei 225 losing 2.7% and South Korea's Kospi dropping 2.5%, among others. Analysts pointed to potential trade war escalations and their implications on global trade flows and business costs. Meanwhile, SoftBank's shares rose after announcing a new AI venture with OpenAI in Tokyo.

The looming tariffs, set to affect imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, stirred uncertainty. Canada and Mexico have retaliated with tariffs on US goods, while the US Federal Reserve maintained its interest rate, citing caution over policy impacts. Energy and currency sectors also saw fluctuating trends amid the prevailing market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

