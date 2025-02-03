Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: Game-Changer for India's Economy

Startup Policy Forum members applaud Union Budget 2025 as a transformative move for the Indian economy, emphasizing its support for innovation, consumption growth, and inclusion. Leaders hail measures like middle-class tax relief, MSME credit access, and startup funding as steps toward India's global competitiveness.

Startup Policy Forum (SPF) Members Applaud Union Budget 2025. Image Credit: ANI
In a resounding endorsement, members of the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) have termed the Union Budget 2025 a 'game-changing catalyst' for the Indian economy. Leading startup founders and CEOs hailed this fiscal move as a transformative moment that promotes innovation and stimulates consumption-led growth, thus reinforcing India's economic ecosystem.

Startup industry leaders were particularly pleased with the budget's bold measures, notably the tax relief for the middle class, enhanced credit access for MSMEs, and the allocation of funds specifically for startups. These actions, they believe, will trigger a surge in entrepreneurship and elevate India's global competitiveness, establishing the nation as a 21st-century economic powerhouse.

Commentators also focused on the strategic balance the budget maintains between fiscal prudence and aggressive economic growth. Harshil Mathur of Razorpay highlighted its attention to nurturing a business-friendly regulatory environment, while Ritesh Agarwal of OYO lauded the shift towards value creation and empowerment of both AI researchers and small-town entrepreneurs. The SPF welcomed various sector-focused initiatives, expressing confidence that these will drive long-term economic strength and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

