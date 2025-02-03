HFCL's Strategic Moves Amid Revenue Dip and Defense Expansion

HFCL, a prominent domestic telecom manufacturer, saw an 11.95% drop in its consolidated net profit during the third quarter ending December 2025, registering Rs 72.58 crore.

Despite this decline from Rs 82.43 crore in the same period last year, HFCL's quarterly earnings remained steady amidst a challenging business climate. Managing Director Mahendra Nahata attributed this stability to strategic innovation and growth initiatives.

The company was awarded significant contracts, such as the BharatNet Phase III project, and marked its first foray into defense manufacturing with a new unit in Hosur, enhancing its alignment with national initiatives like 'Make in India'.

