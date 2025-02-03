Left Menu

Massive Rail Infrastructure Boost for Punjab and Haryana

The Indian government has allocated significant funds in the Union Budget to enhance rail infrastructure in Punjab and Haryana. Punjab receives Rs 5,421 crore and Haryana Rs 3,416 crore. The budget focuses on safety with Rs 1,16,000 crore earmarked for the KAVACH safety system and track upgrades.

The Indian government has announced a significant investment in the Union Budget to bolster rail infrastructure in the states of Punjab and Haryana. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav revealed on Monday that Punjab will receive Rs 5,421 crore, while Haryana is allocated Rs 3,416 crore.

This year's allocations are a drastic increase compared to previous years. Punjab's allocation is 24 times more than what it received from 2009-2014, and Haryana's is 11 times greater. In a move to enhance commuting experiences, 30 Amrit stations are being developed across Punjab and 34 in Haryana.

With a strong emphasis on safety, the budget sets aside Rs 1,16,000 crore for expenditure on initiatives like the KAVACH safety system and upgrading old rail tracks. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed gratitude to the central government, stating that these steps will significantly strengthen the state's rail infrastructure.

