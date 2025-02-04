Tariff Tensions Trigger Market Turmoil

President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on major U.S. trading partners has sent shockwaves through global financial markets. The imposition of tariffs includes 25% levies on imports from Mexico and most goods from Canada, alongside a 10% tariff on Chinese imports. This unexpected move challenges the assumed notion of Trump's bluster, prompting markets to reconsider the prospects of economic slowdown and inflation.

The initial negative market reaction eased when Trump stated he would pause the Mexican tariffs for a month to allow for further negotiations. The subsequent delay also affected Canadian tariffs, temporarily alleviating market concerns. Despite this, uncertainty remains as Trump, known for his dealmaking tactics, keeps options open, leading to further market volatility.

The Canadian dollar experienced its highest against the greenback, while the Mexican peso rebounded when the tariff pause was announced. Concerns persist over potential future tariffs affecting European economies and raising inflation in the U.S. Meanwhile, global markets and currencies remain on edge, with implications for monetary policies and financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)