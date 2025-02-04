Left Menu

Dr Agarwal's Health Care Makes Tepid Market Debut Amidst IPO Oversubscription

Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd shares listed with a 1.26% discount on BSE, drawing a mixed market reaction after the IPO was subscribed 1.55 times. The issue included a fresh issue and an Offer-for-Sale. IPO proceeds aim to clear debts and fund corporate purposes and expansions.

Updated: 04-02-2025 11:29 IST
Shares of Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd made a quiet entry into the stock market, opening with a discount of over one percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock started trading at Rs 396.90, marking a 1.26% drop from its issue price of Rs 402, touching a high of Rs 412.75 and a low of Rs 376.40 during morning trades.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at its issue price, reflecting varied investor sentiment. The initial public offering, valuing the company at Rs 11,929.20 crore, was oversubscribed by 1.55 times, showcasing substantial investor interest. The Rs 3,027.26 crore IPO, priced between Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share, comprised a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an Offer-for-Sale of up to 6.78 crore equity shares at the higher price band.

The fresh issue proceeds are earmarked to reduce the company's debt by Rs 195 crore, in addition to supporting general corporate objectives and potential acquisitions. Offering comprehensive eye care services, Dr Agarwal's Health Care encompasses surgeries, diagnostics, non-surgical treatments, and the sale of eyewear products, operating 193 facilities predominantly in South India, including major cities like Chennai and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

