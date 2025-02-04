Left Menu

TruthTell Hackathon: Pioneering AI Solutions for Real-Time Media Integrity

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in partnership with the ICEA, launches the TruthTell Hackathon at WAVES 2025 to innovate AI tools for detecting misinformation in live broadcasts, offering a Rs10 lakh prize and mentorship. The initiative garners global interest, emphasizing technology's role in promoting journalism ethics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:57 IST
TruthTell Hackathon: Pioneering AI Solutions for Real-Time Media Integrity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, alongside the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), has unveiled the TruthTell Hackathon. This event is part of the first-ever World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. The hackathon aims to harness artificial intelligence for the detection of misinformation in the fast-moving domain of live broadcasting, a challenge noted by the Ministry as increasingly critical in today's media landscape.

With misinformation spreading at unprecedented rates, the TruthTell Hackathon invites developers, data scientists, and media professionals to create AI tools that verify content instantaneously. This initiative is designed to enhance trust and transparency within media by protecting viewers from misleading content. Offering a prize pool of Rs10 lakh, it encourages global participation with a goal to elevate journalistic integrity.

Not only will winners gain financial rewards, but they will also receive mentorship and incubation opportunities from top tech experts. With over 5,600 registrations from around the world, and a noteworthy 36% participation by women, the hackathon showcases a significant interest in using technology to bolster media accuracy. Ultimately, the solutions developed are expected to play a vital role in fostering responsible journalism in the digital media era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025