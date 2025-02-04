Left Menu

India Energy Week 2025: Catalyst for Global Energy Innovation

With over 700 exhibitors from 120 countries, India's prestigious energy event, IEW 2025, is set to host discussions on sustainable growth, energy security, and global demand. Spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi's vision, the event will bring together global experts to explore transformative opportunities in one of the world's vital energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:05 IST
India Energy Week 2025: Catalyst for Global Energy Innovation
India Energy Week 2025 (Image: X/@IndiaEnergyWeek). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Energy Week (IEW) 2025 promises to be a landmark event in the global energy sector, drawing participation from over 700 exhibitors worldwide, including a contingent from Russia. Scheduled for February 11-14 in New Delhi, the event spans more than 1 lakh square meters, marking a substantial increase from previous editions.

This third edition expects to host exhibitors across 20 countries, showcasing a diverse array of energy innovations. India, a pivotal player in the global energy discourse, aims to use this platform to drive dialogues on energy security and sustainability under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's progressive policies.

The 2025 summit will entertain 70,000 energy professionals and 6,000 conference delegates engaged in approximately 95 sessions. Discussions will focus on sustainable growth, investment opportunities, and India's pivotal role in an ever-growing global energy demand scenario, reinforcing the country's commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025