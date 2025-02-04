India Energy Week 2025: Catalyst for Global Energy Innovation

India Energy Week (IEW) 2025 promises to be a landmark event in the global energy sector, drawing participation from over 700 exhibitors worldwide, including a contingent from Russia. Scheduled for February 11-14 in New Delhi, the event spans more than 1 lakh square meters, marking a substantial increase from previous editions.

This third edition expects to host exhibitors across 20 countries, showcasing a diverse array of energy innovations. India, a pivotal player in the global energy discourse, aims to use this platform to drive dialogues on energy security and sustainability under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's progressive policies.

The 2025 summit will entertain 70,000 energy professionals and 6,000 conference delegates engaged in approximately 95 sessions. Discussions will focus on sustainable growth, investment opportunities, and India's pivotal role in an ever-growing global energy demand scenario, reinforcing the country's commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.

