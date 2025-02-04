Left Menu

India's Rabi Crop Sowing Surges Past Last Year’s Levels

India's Rabi crop planting has experienced a 1.5% increase this season, with over 661 lakh hectares under cultivation, surpassing last year's figures and the average cultivated area. Wheat, paddy, and pulses have all seen higher year-on-year coverage, boosting prospects for the agriculture sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:06 IST
India's Rabi Crop Sowing Surges Past Last Year’s Levels
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has seen a robust increase in Rabi crop sowing this season, as farmers have planted crops across 661.03 lakh hectares, compared to 651.42 lakh hectares during the same period last year, marking a 1.5% increase, data released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare revealed.

Wheat, paddy, and pulses have all shown higher year-on-year cultivation figures, with wheat covering 324.38 lakh hectares, paddy 42.54 lakh hectares, and pulses 140.89 lakh hectares more than the previous year. The Rabi crop season, running from October-November, contributes significantly to the agricultural output and economy of India.

This comes in a year where India is also expected to produce record Kharif crops due to above-normal monsoon rains. The abundant monsoon, hitting a four-year high at 108% of the long period average, aided the agricultural output, offering a substantial boost to this crucial sector for millions of livelihoods across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025