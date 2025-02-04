India's Rabi Crop Sowing Surges Past Last Year’s Levels
India's Rabi crop planting has experienced a 1.5% increase this season, with over 661 lakh hectares under cultivation, surpassing last year's figures and the average cultivated area. Wheat, paddy, and pulses have all seen higher year-on-year coverage, boosting prospects for the agriculture sector.
- Country:
- India
India has seen a robust increase in Rabi crop sowing this season, as farmers have planted crops across 661.03 lakh hectares, compared to 651.42 lakh hectares during the same period last year, marking a 1.5% increase, data released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare revealed.
Wheat, paddy, and pulses have all shown higher year-on-year cultivation figures, with wheat covering 324.38 lakh hectares, paddy 42.54 lakh hectares, and pulses 140.89 lakh hectares more than the previous year. The Rabi crop season, running from October-November, contributes significantly to the agricultural output and economy of India.
This comes in a year where India is also expected to produce record Kharif crops due to above-normal monsoon rains. The abundant monsoon, hitting a four-year high at 108% of the long period average, aided the agricultural output, offering a substantial boost to this crucial sector for millions of livelihoods across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Rabi crop
- sowing
- wheat
- paddy
- pulses
- cultivation
- agriculture
- Kharif
- monsoon
ALSO READ
Cannabis Cultivation Controversy: Balancing Medicine and Misuse
Rising Wheat Acreage Amidst Lower Oilseeds Cultivation: India's Rabi Season 2024-25 Overview
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation
Policy Reforms: Boosting Pulses and Edible Oils in India's Agriculture
Nafed and NCCF will procure pulses in next four years.