India's Rabi Crop Sowing Surges Past Last Year’s Levels

India has seen a robust increase in Rabi crop sowing this season, as farmers have planted crops across 661.03 lakh hectares, compared to 651.42 lakh hectares during the same period last year, marking a 1.5% increase, data released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare revealed.

Wheat, paddy, and pulses have all shown higher year-on-year cultivation figures, with wheat covering 324.38 lakh hectares, paddy 42.54 lakh hectares, and pulses 140.89 lakh hectares more than the previous year. The Rabi crop season, running from October-November, contributes significantly to the agricultural output and economy of India.

This comes in a year where India is also expected to produce record Kharif crops due to above-normal monsoon rains. The abundant monsoon, hitting a four-year high at 108% of the long period average, aided the agricultural output, offering a substantial boost to this crucial sector for millions of livelihoods across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)