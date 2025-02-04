India-Russia Trade Set to Soar: A USD 100 Billion Vision

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of Russia's State Duma, expressed optimism that bilateral trade between India and Russia would hit USD 100 billion by 2030. The announcement was made during a meeting with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The delegation, which included Russian parliamentarians from various party groups, emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with parliamentary institutions at state and regional levels. Volodin remarked that robust states contribute to a formidable nation and reiterated the commitment towards enhancing bilateral trade relations.

In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, Volodin extended invitations to both Governor Radhakrishnan and State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to visit Russia, underscoring the importance of continued political and economic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)