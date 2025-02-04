Left Menu

India-Russia Trade Set to Soar: A USD 100 Billion Vision

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of Russia's State Duma, announced that the trade between India and Russia is expected to reach USD 100 billion by 2030. This was stated during his meeting with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Mumbai. Volodin emphasized stronger ties at state and regional levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of Russia's State Duma, expressed optimism that bilateral trade between India and Russia would hit USD 100 billion by 2030. The announcement was made during a meeting with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The delegation, which included Russian parliamentarians from various party groups, emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with parliamentary institutions at state and regional levels. Volodin remarked that robust states contribute to a formidable nation and reiterated the commitment towards enhancing bilateral trade relations.

In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, Volodin extended invitations to both Governor Radhakrishnan and State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to visit Russia, underscoring the importance of continued political and economic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

