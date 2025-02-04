Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav: Steering New Directions at Reliance Industries

Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav has taken on the pivotal role of Group Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Reliance Industries Ltd. Her appointment was announced by Isha Ambani, director and daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Isha Ambani stated that Yadav, who transitions from Peak XV Partners, will work closely with key leaders, including the Reliance Foundation chairperson and her brothers Akash and Anant, both directors at the company. Yadav's primary objectives are to drive innovation, enhance the brand's impact, and deepen a customer-centric culture.

Isha expressed strong confidence in Yadav's ability to provide fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership, crucial for inspiring teams and supporting Reliance Industries' ambitions for greater growth and success.

