Concerns Mount Over Railway's Financial Dependence and Future Plans
Members of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee are worried about Railways' heavy reliance on central government support due to insufficient internal revenue. Questions about strategies to boost resources, especially with declining coal freight revenues, were raised. Railways must explore alternative sources as freight revenue from coal is poised to drop.
Members of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday raised alarms over the Indian Railways' increasing dependence on central government aid, amidst concerns about its inadequate internal revenue streams.
In a committee meeting, MPs probed Railway Ministry officials on their strategies for raising internal resources. Congress MP K C Venugopal highlighted that, with coal's share in freight revenue expected to decrease, the Railways needs a robust plan to sustain its finances.
The meeting also underscored the importance of finding alternative revenue sources, given the reliance on coal freight and the impossibility of burdening passengers with higher ticket prices.
