Left Menu

Concerns Mount Over Railway's Financial Dependence and Future Plans

Members of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee are worried about Railways' heavy reliance on central government support due to insufficient internal revenue. Questions about strategies to boost resources, especially with declining coal freight revenues, were raised. Railways must explore alternative sources as freight revenue from coal is poised to drop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:51 IST
Concerns Mount Over Railway's Financial Dependence and Future Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Members of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday raised alarms over the Indian Railways' increasing dependence on central government aid, amidst concerns about its inadequate internal revenue streams.

In a committee meeting, MPs probed Railway Ministry officials on their strategies for raising internal resources. Congress MP K C Venugopal highlighted that, with coal's share in freight revenue expected to decrease, the Railways needs a robust plan to sustain its finances.

The meeting also underscored the importance of finding alternative revenue sources, given the reliance on coal freight and the impossibility of burdening passengers with higher ticket prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025