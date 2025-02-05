Left Menu

Nissan-Honda Merger on the Edge: Control Issues Stir Tensions

Nissan and Honda are on the brink of calling off merger talks due to differences in control and strategy. With Nissan's board set to meet soon, the future of the merger remains uncertain. Honda's concerns and Nissan's turnaround plan are pivotal in these discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:22 IST
Nissan-Honda Merger on the Edge: Control Issues Stir Tensions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's automotive industry is at a crossroads as Nissan and Honda consider aborting their merger discussions. The talks have been overshadowed by disputes, primarily concerning control dynamics.

Nissan's board is preparing to deliberate on potentially terminating the merger, owing to Honda's approach about making Nissan a subsidiary, deviating from the original merger framework.

Amidst market movements and strategic uncertainties, both automakers have stayed reticent about the merger's future, promising a definitive statement in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025