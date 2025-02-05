Nissan-Honda Merger on the Edge: Control Issues Stir Tensions

Japan's automotive industry is at a crossroads as Nissan and Honda consider aborting their merger discussions. The talks have been overshadowed by disputes, primarily concerning control dynamics.

Nissan's board is preparing to deliberate on potentially terminating the merger, owing to Honda's approach about making Nissan a subsidiary, deviating from the original merger framework.

Amidst market movements and strategic uncertainties, both automakers have stayed reticent about the merger's future, promising a definitive statement in February.

