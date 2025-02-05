Ultracab Secures Major Rs. 51.06 Crore Order from MSEDCL
Ultracab (India) Limited has secured a Rs. 51.06 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for LT XLPE cables. With completion set for June 2025, this marks a significant win reflecting customer trust. The announcement also highlighted a 159.5% revenue boost in the recent financial quarter.
Ultracab (India) Limited has successfully won a substantial order valued at Rs. 51.06 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), marking a significant business milestone. The order pertains to the provision of LT XLPE cables of various sizes, with completion anticipated by June 2025.
Nitesh Vaghasiya, Chairman & Managing Director at Ultracab, highlighted the importance of this order, stating that it underscores the trust customers place in their products. The firm's stock prices surged nearly 4% following the announcement, further demonstrating market confidence.
Founded in 2007, the Rajkot-based Ultracab stands as a notable manufacturer and exporter of electric wires and cables. Notable clients include Tata, Adani, and public sector organizations like Indian Railways. The company reported a revenue leap of 159.5% in the recent quarter, with profits climbing 64.6%.
