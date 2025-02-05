Left Menu

Ultracab Secures Major Rs. 51.06 Crore Order from MSEDCL

Ultracab (India) Limited has secured a Rs. 51.06 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for LT XLPE cables. With completion set for June 2025, this marks a significant win reflecting customer trust. The announcement also highlighted a 159.5% revenue boost in the recent financial quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:01 IST
Ultracab Secures Major Rs. 51.06 Crore Order from MSEDCL
Ultracab wins Rs. 51.06 crore order from MSEDCL. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ultracab (India) Limited has successfully won a substantial order valued at Rs. 51.06 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), marking a significant business milestone. The order pertains to the provision of LT XLPE cables of various sizes, with completion anticipated by June 2025.

Nitesh Vaghasiya, Chairman & Managing Director at Ultracab, highlighted the importance of this order, stating that it underscores the trust customers place in their products. The firm's stock prices surged nearly 4% following the announcement, further demonstrating market confidence.

Founded in 2007, the Rajkot-based Ultracab stands as a notable manufacturer and exporter of electric wires and cables. Notable clients include Tata, Adani, and public sector organizations like Indian Railways. The company reported a revenue leap of 159.5% in the recent quarter, with profits climbing 64.6%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025