Ultracab Secures Rs. 51.06 Crore Cable Order from MSEDCL

Ultracab (India) Limited, a key player in the electric wires and cables industry, has secured a Rs. 51.06 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. Scheduled for completion by June 2025, this order highlights the company's sustained growth and market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:04 IST
  • India

In a significant development, Ultracab (India) Limited has won a Rs. 51.06 crore contract from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the supply of LT XLPE cables.

The Rajkot-based manufacturer, known for its reliable electric cables, expects to fulfill the order by June 2025. This move comes as the company reports a 64.6% jump in profits in the recent quarter, reflecting robust growth.

With a diversified portfolio and expansive global reach, Ultracab continues to cement its reputation for quality and innovation. This latest contract symbolizes a notable milestone in its ongoing expansion strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

