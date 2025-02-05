Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Champions West Bengal's Industrial Growth Against Opposition Scrutiny

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the eighth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, rejecting opposition claims of inadequate investment. Banerjee reported Rs 13 lakh-crore in project completions and highlighted commitments from industry leaders. The summit attracted delegates from 40 countries, emphasizing sectors like manufacturing and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:07 IST
Mamata Banerjee Champions West Bengal's Industrial Growth Against Opposition Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reiterated her administration's commitment to industrial development at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), taking a firm stance against opposition claims of lack of investment. Banerjee stated that Rs 13 lakh-crore worth of projects have been completed from proposals worth Rs 19 lakh-crore.

Speaking at the summit's eighth edition, Banerjee responded to criticisms, emphasizing the state's progress. Top industry figures, including Mukesh Ambani and Sajjan Jindal, were in attendance. She announced forthcoming disclosures on additional investment proposals for the 8th BGBS on Thursday.

Furthermore, Banerjee detailed ongoing projects such as JSW Group's plans for the Andal airport and the revival of a Durgapur plant. The BGBS 2025 summit has drawn 200 delegates from 40 countries, focusing on infrastructure and other vital sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025