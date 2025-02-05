Mamata Banerjee Champions West Bengal's Industrial Growth Against Opposition Scrutiny

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reiterated her administration's commitment to industrial development at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), taking a firm stance against opposition claims of lack of investment. Banerjee stated that Rs 13 lakh-crore worth of projects have been completed from proposals worth Rs 19 lakh-crore.

Speaking at the summit's eighth edition, Banerjee responded to criticisms, emphasizing the state's progress. Top industry figures, including Mukesh Ambani and Sajjan Jindal, were in attendance. She announced forthcoming disclosures on additional investment proposals for the 8th BGBS on Thursday.

Furthermore, Banerjee detailed ongoing projects such as JSW Group's plans for the Andal airport and the revival of a Durgapur plant. The BGBS 2025 summit has drawn 200 delegates from 40 countries, focusing on infrastructure and other vital sectors.

