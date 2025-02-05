Left Menu

MSMEs Eye Growth: Manufacturing Leads the Way

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) survey shows an improving business climate for MSMEs during the October-December 2024 quarter, with a notable increase in business performance. Optimism is high for the coming year, especially in manufacturing, while workforce expansion plans are on the rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:52 IST
SIDBI launched "MSME Outlook Survey (Image: SIDBI). Image Credit: ANI
Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) witnessed a positive shift in business performance during the October-December 2024 quarter, according to a survey by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Employment numbers largely remained steady, but there is a bullish expectation for workforce expansion, particularly in manufacturing.

Launched as part of its quarterly MSME Outlook Survey, SIDBI seeks to address the data gap by introducing the MSME-Business Expectations Index (M-BEI) and MSME-Business Conditions Index (M-BCI). These indices provide insights into current MSME performance and future expectations, assisting stakeholders in understanding the evolving business climate.

Manufacturing MSMEs displayed the most optimism, with the Manufacturing Business Conditions Index (M-BCI) reaching 60.33, reflecting strong business confidence. Additionally, the survey indicates optimism about sales growth, profitability, future orders, and input costs in the manufacturing sector, despite concerns over labor productivity and availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

