JSW Group Aims for High-Flying Entry into Airport Sector
JSW Group, led by Chairman Sajjan Jindal, plans to enter the airport infrastructure sector by acquiring a stake in Andal airport, West Bengal. Talks are underway with key stakeholders, including the West Bengal government and SMIFS Capital. The move could pave the way for broader industry involvement.
JSW Group has announced its intentions to enter the airport infrastructure and management sector, specifically targeting a stake in Andal airport located in West Bengal's Durgapur. This development was confirmed by the group's chairman, Sajjan Jindal, during discussions at the Bengal Global Business Summit.
At the closing of the summit, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee expressed Jindal's interest in transforming Andal airport into an international hub. Jindal has engaged in discussions with the West Bengal government and SMIFS Capital, indicating progress towards this ambition.
Jindal revealed plans to involve other stakeholders as well, underscoring the airport's substantial potential due to its strategic location. While specifics on JSW's stake size remain under consideration, Jindal emphasized the continuation of partnerships with existing stakeholders, including Changi Airport of Singapore.
