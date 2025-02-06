Dollar Dips Amid Global Trade Turbulence
The U.S. dollar hit an eight-week low against the yen and hovered near a new low against sterling, influenced by reduced fears of a global trade war and potential interest rate adjustments by global central banks. This reflects shifting market dynamics amid geopolitical and economic developments.
The U.S. dollar faced a significant drop, reaching an eight-week low against the yen and maintaining proximity to a new low against sterling. This movement follows easing concerns over a global trade war that could stoke inflation.
Japan's currency received a boost due to increasing expectations of further Bank of Japan interest-rate hikes after a bank official indicated continued rate increases following strong wage data. Meanwhile, sterling remained robust despite anticipated rate cuts by the Bank of England.
Key factors in the currency market were the U.S.'s imposition of tariffs on China, while sparing Mexico and Canada. The Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance remains pivotal, with markets anticipating potential rate adjustments in the near future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
