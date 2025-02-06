Left Menu

Indian Auto Retail Sales See Steady Growth Amid Challenges

Automobile retail sales in India increased by 7% year-on-year in January 2024, reaching 22,91,621 units. The growth was driven by robust demand across various segments, though challenges like rising interest rates and rural liquidity issues remain. FADA expresses cautious optimism for future trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:18 IST
In a promising start to the year, India's automobile retail sales rose by 7% year-on-year in January, totaling 22,91,621 units, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday. This growth reflects strong demand across segments, despite some persistent challenges.

The surge was highlighted by a 16% increase in passenger vehicle sales, while two-wheeler sales climbed 4%. Urban areas led the growth, outperforming rural regions. Dealers attribute this to new model launches, marriage season demand, and improved financing options.

However, factors such as rising interest rates and rural liquidity constraints pose risks to sustained momentum. Despite these hurdles, industry insiders maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook, with strategic promotions and better inventory management expected to drive customer engagement in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

