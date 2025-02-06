Left Menu

Global Shares Surge Amid Eased Trade War Fears

Global shares rose on Thursday as concerns over a U.S. trade war subsided, boosting markets worldwide. European stocks gained, influenced by Novo Nordisk's soaring sales. Wall Street awaited Amazon's earnings amid Big Tech growth pressures. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields were under pressure due to rate speculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:41 IST
Global stock markets experienced a relief rally on Thursday, driven by diminishing concerns over a trade conflict between the U.S. and key trading partners. The easing tensions boosted worldwide markets while U.S. Treasury yields faced downward pressure as traders speculated about the nation's rate outlook.

European stocks enjoyed solid increases, with healthcare stocks propelling the rally. This was partly due to Novo Nordisk's reported doubling of Wegovy drug sales in Q4, causing EUROSTOXX 50 futures to rise by 0.5%. Wall Street awaited Amazon's earnings, adding to pressures on Big Tech firms to meet expectations amid AI investments.

Under President Trump's administration, market relief was noted as major tariff escalations seemed less imminent. Furthermore, the People's Bank of China maintained a stronger yuan midpoint, calming markets even as trade tensions persisted. Amid these developments, U.S. Treasury yields hovered near month-lows amid uncertainties over rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

