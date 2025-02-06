Global Shares Surge Amid Eased Trade War Fears

Global stock markets experienced a relief rally on Thursday, driven by diminishing concerns over a trade conflict between the U.S. and key trading partners. The easing tensions boosted worldwide markets while U.S. Treasury yields faced downward pressure as traders speculated about the nation's rate outlook.

European stocks enjoyed solid increases, with healthcare stocks propelling the rally. This was partly due to Novo Nordisk's reported doubling of Wegovy drug sales in Q4, causing EUROSTOXX 50 futures to rise by 0.5%. Wall Street awaited Amazon's earnings, adding to pressures on Big Tech firms to meet expectations amid AI investments.

Under President Trump's administration, market relief was noted as major tariff escalations seemed less imminent. Furthermore, the People's Bank of China maintained a stronger yuan midpoint, calming markets even as trade tensions persisted. Amid these developments, U.S. Treasury yields hovered near month-lows amid uncertainties over rate adjustments.

