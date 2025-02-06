IndiGo Soars with Norse Atlantic: A New Era in International Aviation

In a strategic move to amplify its international presence, IndiGo Airlines has partnered with Norse Atlantic Airways in a damp lease agreement for a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This marks the first time IndiGo will incorporate a Boeing 787 into its fleet, a significant shift as the airline eyes direct flights to Europe.

Expected to commence operations by March 2025, the widebody aircraft will soon be part of IndiGo's expanding network. While Tata Group's Air India operates similar models, Indigo's current fleet comprises two B777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, serving routes to Istanbul from Delhi and Mumbai.

Under the terms, IndiGo and Norse Atlantic can extend the agreement up to 18 months, pending regulatory approvals. The collaboration aligns with IndiGo's broader strategy to enhance its international footprint, with plans involving a robust order of Airbus 350-900 aircraft to support long-haul expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)