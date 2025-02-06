Left Menu

IndiGo Soars with Norse Atlantic: A New Era in International Aviation

IndiGo has partnered with Norse Atlantic Airways for a damp lease of a Boeing 787-9, marking its first addition of this aircraft to its fleet. The venture supports IndiGo's international expansion plans, with operations expected by March 2025. The airline aims for global prominence by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:28 IST
IndiGo Soars with Norse Atlantic: A New Era in International Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to amplify its international presence, IndiGo Airlines has partnered with Norse Atlantic Airways in a damp lease agreement for a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This marks the first time IndiGo will incorporate a Boeing 787 into its fleet, a significant shift as the airline eyes direct flights to Europe.

Expected to commence operations by March 2025, the widebody aircraft will soon be part of IndiGo's expanding network. While Tata Group's Air India operates similar models, Indigo's current fleet comprises two B777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, serving routes to Istanbul from Delhi and Mumbai.

Under the terms, IndiGo and Norse Atlantic can extend the agreement up to 18 months, pending regulatory approvals. The collaboration aligns with IndiGo's broader strategy to enhance its international footprint, with plans involving a robust order of Airbus 350-900 aircraft to support long-haul expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025