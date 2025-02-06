Left Menu

West Bengal's Investment Surge: Rs 4.40 Lakh Crore Proposals Unveiled

West Bengal attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during a business conclave. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the signing of 212 MOUs and letters of intent, highlighting the state's potential as a prime investment hub. The proposals promise significant job creation in various sectors.

Updated: 06-02-2025 15:47 IST
West Bengal has positioned itself as a significant draw for investors, securing proposals worth Rs 4.40 lakh crore at a recent business conclave. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement on Tuesday, emphasizing the state's robust appeal as a business destination.

During the concluding session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Banerjee revealed that 212 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent were signed. This move underscores West Bengal's diverse potential across multiple sectors.

The investments are expected to generate thousands of job opportunities throughout the state, marking a transformative period for the region's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

