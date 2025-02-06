West Bengal's Investment Surge: Rs 4.40 Lakh Crore Proposals Unveiled

West Bengal has positioned itself as a significant draw for investors, securing proposals worth Rs 4.40 lakh crore at a recent business conclave. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement on Tuesday, emphasizing the state's robust appeal as a business destination.

During the concluding session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Banerjee revealed that 212 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent were signed. This move underscores West Bengal's diverse potential across multiple sectors.

The investments are expected to generate thousands of job opportunities throughout the state, marking a transformative period for the region's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)