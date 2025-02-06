Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Policy Anticipations

Euro area government bond yields edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited the Bank of England's policy decision and considered the implications of potential U.S. tariffs on European Central Bank monetary policy.

The Bank of England is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points and offer guidance on its easing cycle. Euro zone borrowing costs had hit multi-week lows amid fears that new U.S. tariffs could deflate the European economy, possibly prompting the ECB to deepen its easing measures.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, rose slightly to 2.37% on Thursday. Investors are keeping a close eye on U.S. economic data, with Friday's job figures potentially offering insights into the Federal Reserve's policy directions. Economists suggest that U.S. tariffs on European imports could negatively affect euro zone growth, with a demand shock anticipated for exporters.

