Bengal's Investment Boom: Business Summit Paves Path for Prosperity
West Bengal secured investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during the Bengal Global Business Summit. The summit highlighted the state's economic potential and included major commitments from Reliance Industries and JSW Group, projecting the state as a prime investment destination in eastern India.
West Bengal has secured a staggering Rs 4.40 lakh crore in investment proposals at the latest Bengal Global Business Summit, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The two-day event has positioned the state as a 'prime destination' for investors.
The summit witnessed the signing of 212 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent, showcasing the state's vast potential. Banerjee emphasized the creation of job opportunities and the economic boost this investment influx provides. She credited her government's development initiatives since 2011 for enabling 1.72 crore people to rise above the poverty line.
Significant announcements were made during the summit, including Reliance Industries' Rs 50,000 crore investment and JSW Group's Rs 16,000 crore power project. Contributions from leading industrialists and policymakers further reinforced Bengal’s growing economic stature.
