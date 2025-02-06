Bharti Airtel's Profit Surge: Indus Tower Consolidation and Tariff Hikes Propel Growth

In a remarkable financial performance, Bharti Airtel announced a staggering five-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, now standing at Rs 16,134.6 crore. The surge was largely fueled by the strategic consolidation of the Indus Tower business and the beneficial outcomes of recent tariff hikes.

The telecom giant reported a 19% year-over-year growth in quarterly revenue from operations, achieving Rs 45,129.3 crore. This upward trend is underpinned by robust momentum in the Indian market, sustained growth in Africa, and significant gains from the Indus Tower Ltd acquisition, effective from November 19, 2024.

Financial metrics continued to shine as the company's average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 245, compared to Rs 208 in the previous year. Bharti Airtel's comprehensive strategy, including a series of tariff adjustments, bolstered its performance across core segments, and its customer base expanded to 57.7 crore, with mobile data consumption spiking 23.2% year-over-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)