Bharti Airtel's Profit Surge: Indus Tower Consolidation and Tariff Hikes Propel Growth
Bharti Airtel reported a significant increase in net profit, driven by Indus Tower business consolidation and tariff hikes. Quarterly revenue rose 19% YoY to Rs 45,129 crore and ARPU reached Rs 245. The company gained from strong India and Africa operations and net exceptional gains.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable financial performance, Bharti Airtel announced a staggering five-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, now standing at Rs 16,134.6 crore. The surge was largely fueled by the strategic consolidation of the Indus Tower business and the beneficial outcomes of recent tariff hikes.
The telecom giant reported a 19% year-over-year growth in quarterly revenue from operations, achieving Rs 45,129.3 crore. This upward trend is underpinned by robust momentum in the Indian market, sustained growth in Africa, and significant gains from the Indus Tower Ltd acquisition, effective from November 19, 2024.
Financial metrics continued to shine as the company's average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 245, compared to Rs 208 in the previous year. Bharti Airtel's comprehensive strategy, including a series of tariff adjustments, bolstered its performance across core segments, and its customer base expanded to 57.7 crore, with mobile data consumption spiking 23.2% year-over-year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharti Airtel
- Indus Tower
- tariff hikes
- telecom
- net profit
- growth
- ARPU
- India
- Africa
- customer base
ALSO READ
2025 Union Budget: Balancing Fiscal Prudence with Growth Ambitions
Telangana Seals Rs 15000 Crore Deals to Boost Sustainable Growth with MEIL
Trump Backs H-1B Visa as Key to U.S. Economic Growth
Prime Minister Modi to Propel Business Growth at Odisha Conclave
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Private Sector Growth and Green Transition