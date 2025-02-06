Left Menu

Rapido's Pink Mobility Initiative: Transforming Urban Mobility in West Bengal

Rapido is set to invest Rs 150 crore in West Bengal to enhance urban mobility, focusing on electric transport and women's safety. A significant Rs 130 crore will fund urban electric mobility, introducing a pink fleet driven by women, with additional financial aid fostering female participation in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:41 IST
Ride-sharing giant Rapido plans to inject Rs 150 crore into West Bengal's mobility and infrastructure sector, emphasizing urban mobility advancements. A significant portion, Rs 130 crore, will bolster urban electric mobility efforts, enhancing the state's transportation landscape.

In partnership with West Bengal's transport department, Rapido will launch a pink fleet of two- and four-wheelers helmed by women drivers. This Pink Mobility Initiative aims to offer safe, reliable commuting options for women, signifying Rapido's commitment to promoting women's safety in transportation.

Currently facilitating 1 lakh rides daily across the state, Rapido's operations are integral to Bengal's commuting ecosystem. In a bid to support female participation in transport, Rs 12 crore in financial assistance will be offered to help women captains gain ownership of their vehicles within the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

