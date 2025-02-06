France Boosts Ukrainian Air Power with Mirage 2000 Jets

France has commenced its support for Ukraine's air defense with the delivery of Mirage 2000 fighter jets. This strategic move was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The introduction of these advanced aircraft marks a pivotal development in strengthening Ukraine's aerial defense amid escalating regional tensions.

The integration of Mirage 2000 jets into Ukraine's fleet signifies both a bolstered military capability and increased cooperation between Ukraine and France.

