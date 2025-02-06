Left Menu

France Boosts Ukrainian Air Power with Mirage 2000 Jets

France has supplied Ukraine with its first Mirage 2000 fighter jets, bolstering the nation’s air defense capabilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the delivery on social media, highlighting this as a significant enhancement for Ukraine's military fleet amid ongoing tensions in the region.

