DP World Sees Robust Cargo Growth Amid Global Trade Woes

Dubai-based logistics giant DP World reported an 8.3% rise in cargo handled across its global ports in 2024, reaching 88.3 million TEUs. Significant growth was noted in various ports despite global trade challenges. Investment in infrastructure and overcoming the Red Sea crisis contributed to these results.

In a notable achievement amid global trade challenges, Dubai-based logistics operator DP World announced an 8.3% increase in cargo handling, totaling 88.3 million TEUs in 2024.

Significant growth was observed in key regions including Chile, Türkiye, India, Peru, Belgium, and the UK, contributing to this surge.

DP World, with an expanding capacity exceeding 100 million TEUs in 78 countries, attributes part of its success to substantial infrastructure investment and strategic maneuvering around the 2024 Red Sea crisis.

