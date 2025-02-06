FAA Reduces Flights at Reagan National for Safety

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to announce a reduction in the number of arrivals at Washington Reagan National Airport, aiming to enhance safety measures. This decision follows a tragic collision involving a helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet that resulted in the loss of 67 lives, according to a communication reviewed by Reuters.

Informing airlines late Wednesday, the FAA stated that decreasing the maximum arrival number from 28 to 26 per hour intends to mitigate risks, despite an expected rise in average delays from 40 minutes to 50 minutes. The same correspondence highlighted concerns raised by FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators regarding the elevated stress levels experienced by tower personnel, who were closely involved in the accident recovery efforts.

The email further implied that reducing the arrival rate would create additional room for coordination, addressing safety concerns efficiently while attempting to ensure the well-being of personnel on duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)