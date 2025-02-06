Eli Lilly's Market Resurgence: Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs Demand
Eli Lilly reassures investors about strong demand for its weight-loss and diabetes drugs, Zepbound and Mounjaro. Despite supply chain issues and lower-than-expected sales, the company expects significant growth, particularly in international markets, by expanding its manufacturing capabilities and launching new products.
Eli Lilly alleviated investor concerns over its diabetes and weight-loss drugs by reaffirming robust demand for Zepbound and Mounjaro. On a call, Lilly addressed sales discrepancies due to supply chain hurdles, assuring readiness with expanded manufacturing for an upcoming oral obesity treatment.
Shares rose nearly 5% to $882 after the announcement, although recent sales figures had previously fallen short of expectations, sparking worries about future demand. Nevertheless, the company forecasts profit margins ahead of Wall Street projections, focusing on international market expansion for growth.
With an expected $150 billion weight-loss market by early 2030s, Lilly aims to position itself as a leader, particularly with plans to introduce Mounjaro in countries like China and Brazil. Despite current challenges, the strategic focus remains on investment in research and development to secure sustained growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
