Left Menu

Eli Lilly's Market Resurgence: Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs Demand

Eli Lilly reassures investors about strong demand for its weight-loss and diabetes drugs, Zepbound and Mounjaro. Despite supply chain issues and lower-than-expected sales, the company expects significant growth, particularly in international markets, by expanding its manufacturing capabilities and launching new products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:33 IST
Eli Lilly's Market Resurgence: Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly alleviated investor concerns over its diabetes and weight-loss drugs by reaffirming robust demand for Zepbound and Mounjaro. On a call, Lilly addressed sales discrepancies due to supply chain hurdles, assuring readiness with expanded manufacturing for an upcoming oral obesity treatment.

Shares rose nearly 5% to $882 after the announcement, although recent sales figures had previously fallen short of expectations, sparking worries about future demand. Nevertheless, the company forecasts profit margins ahead of Wall Street projections, focusing on international market expansion for growth.

With an expected $150 billion weight-loss market by early 2030s, Lilly aims to position itself as a leader, particularly with plans to introduce Mounjaro in countries like China and Brazil. Despite current challenges, the strategic focus remains on investment in research and development to secure sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025