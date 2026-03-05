Left Menu

India's Power Demand Surges Amid Climate Shifts: Bernstein Report

India's power demand is poised to increase in the latter half of the year as favorable weather conditions and structural demand drivers bolster the sector. According to a Bernstein report, structural shifts including the transition from La Nina to El Nino could further intensify demand, elevating growth expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:37 IST
India's Power Demand Surges Amid Climate Shifts: Bernstein Report
Employees work on electric pylons at a power station (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent report by Bernstein, India's power demand is set for a robust surge in the second half of the year. Favorable weather conditions, coupled with structural demand drivers, are expected to boost the sector significantly. This is a reversal from previous forecasts and indicates a renewed long-term growth confidence.

The report identifies three major tailwinds contributing to this optimistic outlook: a low-base near-term demand growth bolstered by favorable weather, augmented long-term visibility due to data centers, and a defensive stance against global uncertainties. Significantly, Bernstein had earlier predicted a power demand retraction for calendar year 2026, estimating a 5 percent growth after a static calendar year 2025. However, recent climate patterns suggest the onset of hotter conditions, potentially increasing demand.

The transition from La Nina to El Nino, noted for higher temperatures and lower rainfall, is expected to occur sooner than initially predicted. This shift might cause temperatures to rise and rainfall to drop compared to historical data, beginning from May. Notably, India saw a 1 percent growth in power demand in February 2026, with March expected to follow suit. The report has revised power demand growth expectations for FY27 upward, aligning it with GDP growth numbers, highlighting trends towards electrification and anticipated data center needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

 Australia
2
China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

 Global
3
Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

 India
4
Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026