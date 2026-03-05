Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet to Discuss Quota Distribution Amid Rising Demand for Internal Reservations

Karnataka's Home Minister Parameshwara announced that the state government will review the allocation of internal reservations in a cabinet meeting. The focus is on a 17% reservation for the SC community and a separate 1% for nomadic groups, amid increasing political pressure and community demands.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an effort to address escalating demands for equitable distribution of quotas, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that the state government will consider the allocation of internal reservations at an upcoming cabinet meeting. The discussions will focus on ensuring a fair share of the 17% reservation earmarked for the Scheduled Caste community, in addition to contemplating a separate 1% reservation for nomadic communities.

"The government has already committed to internal reservation; however, challenges have emerged concerning its distribution," Parameshwara told reporters. He highlighted concerns that the roster preparation process could lead to an unequal quota distribution. The cabinet meeting will serve as a platform to resolve these issues and reach a definitive decision.

The internal reservation topic has gained urgency following a challenge by Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, who urged the state to fill vacancies using internal reservations to benefit marginalized groups. The BJP had previously extended the quota to 56%, a move Vijayendra cited as a necessary step towards ensuring justice for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

