Karnataka Cabinet to Discuss Quota Distribution Amid Rising Demand for Internal Reservations

In an effort to address escalating demands for equitable distribution of quotas, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that the state government will consider the allocation of internal reservations at an upcoming cabinet meeting. The discussions will focus on ensuring a fair share of the 17% reservation earmarked for the Scheduled Caste community, in addition to contemplating a separate 1% reservation for nomadic communities.

"The government has already committed to internal reservation; however, challenges have emerged concerning its distribution," Parameshwara told reporters. He highlighted concerns that the roster preparation process could lead to an unequal quota distribution. The cabinet meeting will serve as a platform to resolve these issues and reach a definitive decision.

The internal reservation topic has gained urgency following a challenge by Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, who urged the state to fill vacancies using internal reservations to benefit marginalized groups. The BJP had previously extended the quota to 56%, a move Vijayendra cited as a necessary step towards ensuring justice for all communities.

