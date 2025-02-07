Left Menu

Yen Surges on Rate Hike Bets Amid Global Economic Jitters

The yen has climbed to a nine-week high as anticipation builds for interest rate hikes in Japan. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar staggers amid market uncertainty and upcoming U.S. payroll data. Geopolitical tensions and economic policy shifts under President Trump further influence financial markets globally.

Updated: 07-02-2025 07:10 IST
The yen surged to a nine-week high, driven by market speculation on interest rate hikes by Japan this year, while other major currencies, including the U.S. dollar, remained steady in anticipation of U.S. payroll data.

Traders, accustomed to a volatile week marked by U.S. tariff threats, await the U.S. jobs report. Economists expect unemployment to hold steady at 4.1% and foresee 170,000 new jobs. However, analysts warn that U.S. census revisions may complicate interpretations of employment data.

The dollar index was flat, but insights from Japan, including expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan, spurred yen strength. Meanwhile, global markets watch closely as the Trump administration navigates tariff policies, affecting currency valuation and monetary policy expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

