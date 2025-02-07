Left Menu

Motherson Joins Forces with Sanko for Sustainable Packaging Innovation

Auto components giant Motherson partners with Japan's Sanko to create a joint venture focused on sustainable packaging solutions in India and Europe. The collaboration seeks to enhance material handling efficiency and reduce logistics costs, aligning with industry sustainability goals.

Updated: 07-02-2025 10:40 IST
Motherson, a leading name in auto components, has announced a strategic joint venture with Japan's Sanko, a reputed player in the material handling sector, to advance sustainable packaging solutions in India and Europe.

The alliance is set to bring efficiency to material handling processes while cutting down logistics costs. This move is part of a strategic diversification push, according to Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal. He emphasized the potential of viewing packaging as an engineered solution to bring valuable efficiencies in supply chains.

Both Motherson and Sanko aim to support their customers in meeting sustainability goals through innovative solutions. Sanko's deep expertise in sustainable packaging, combined with Motherson's broad geographical reach, positions the venture to make a significant impact across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

