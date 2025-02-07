Motherson Joins Forces with Sanko for Sustainable Packaging Innovation

Motherson, a leading name in auto components, has announced a strategic joint venture with Japan's Sanko, a reputed player in the material handling sector, to advance sustainable packaging solutions in India and Europe.

The alliance is set to bring efficiency to material handling processes while cutting down logistics costs. This move is part of a strategic diversification push, according to Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal. He emphasized the potential of viewing packaging as an engineered solution to bring valuable efficiencies in supply chains.

Both Motherson and Sanko aim to support their customers in meeting sustainability goals through innovative solutions. Sanko's deep expertise in sustainable packaging, combined with Motherson's broad geographical reach, positions the venture to make a significant impact across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)