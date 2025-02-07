Goodluck India's Stellar Q3: Profit Soars 26% Amid Booming Demand

Goodluck India, a prominent special steel manufacturer, announced a 26% increase in standalone net profit for the third quarter, totaling Rs 40.08 crore, attributed to high-margin, value-added products.

The company's operating income rose by 7% to Rs 941.98 crore, while sales volume surged 21%. A new hydraulic tube plant in Uttar Pradesh is expected to boost future revenue further.

Chairman MC Garg highlighted the growing demand across sectors and anticipated enhanced margins with the company's focus on value-added products for defense and aerospace industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)