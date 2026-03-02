British Base Not Utilized in U.S. Drone Strike

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced on Monday that the United States has made no request to utilize a British military base in Cyprus, even though a drone strike by an unmanned aircraft took place overnight.

Speaking to Times Radio, Cooper emphasized that the Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri continues to function as usual despite the recent incident.

The base's operational status is assured as Cooper reaffirmed its strategic role, dismissing any speculations about disruptions following the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)