British Base Not Utilized in U.S. Drone Strike
British foreign minister Yvette Cooper confirmed that the U.S. did not request to use the British military base in Cyprus, despite a drone strike occurring there. The Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri remains fully operational, Cooper stated during an interview with Times Radio.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced on Monday that the United States has made no request to utilize a British military base in Cyprus, even though a drone strike by an unmanned aircraft took place overnight.
Speaking to Times Radio, Cooper emphasized that the Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri continues to function as usual despite the recent incident.
The base's operational status is assured as Cooper reaffirmed its strategic role, dismissing any speculations about disruptions following the strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
