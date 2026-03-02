Left Menu

British Base Not Utilized in U.S. Drone Strike

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper confirmed that the U.S. did not request to use the British military base in Cyprus, despite a drone strike occurring there. The Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri remains fully operational, Cooper stated during an interview with Times Radio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:32 IST
British Base Not Utilized in U.S. Drone Strike
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced on Monday that the United States has made no request to utilize a British military base in Cyprus, even though a drone strike by an unmanned aircraft took place overnight.

Speaking to Times Radio, Cooper emphasized that the Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri continues to function as usual despite the recent incident.

The base's operational status is assured as Cooper reaffirmed its strategic role, dismissing any speculations about disruptions following the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

 India
2
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
3
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026