Holi Festival Ignites Unity and Social Change in Nepal

In Nepal, Holi kicked off with President Ramchandra Paudel highlighting its role in inspiring unity and ending social evils. The festival began on February 7 and will culminate on March 5, coinciding with the election campaign period. It marks the shift from winter to spring in the Hindu calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nepal's vibrant Holi festival has commenced with hopes of inspiring social change. President Ramchandra Paudel expressed that the festival's spirit could combat societal anomalies and negative customs, while promoting harmony and unity among citizens.

The hilly districts have already seen festivities begin, with a grand 32-foot bamboo installation at Basantapur Durbar Square setting the tone for celebrations. However, the southern Terai region is set to mark the occasion on Tuesday.

The timing of Holi aligns with Nepal's political landscape, as it overlaps with the final days of campaigning for the House of Representatives elections, taking place on March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

