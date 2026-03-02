Holi Festival Ignites Unity and Social Change in Nepal

Nepal's vibrant Holi festival has commenced with hopes of inspiring social change. President Ramchandra Paudel expressed that the festival's spirit could combat societal anomalies and negative customs, while promoting harmony and unity among citizens.

The hilly districts have already seen festivities begin, with a grand 32-foot bamboo installation at Basantapur Durbar Square setting the tone for celebrations. However, the southern Terai region is set to mark the occasion on Tuesday.

The timing of Holi aligns with Nepal's political landscape, as it overlaps with the final days of campaigning for the House of Representatives elections, taking place on March 5.

