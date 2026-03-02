Left Menu

Power Woes: AWS Data Centers Disrupted in Gulf Amidst Tensions

Amazon's cloud unit experienced power and connectivity issues at its data centers in Bahrain and the UAE due to Iranian retaliatory strikes. The disruptions affected two zones in the UAE and involved sparks and fire at one center. Recovery is projected to take several hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:31 IST
Power Woes: AWS Data Centers Disrupted in Gulf Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon's cloud infrastructure encountered significant challenges on Monday as its data centers in Bahrain and the UAE were hit with power and connectivity issues. The disruptions come in the wake of Iranian strikes affecting multiple locations across the Gulf region, including airports and ports.

According to the company's status updates, two zones in the UAE faced power outages. AWS stated that one of the zones experienced sparks and resulting fires after 'objects' impacted the site, forcing a shutdown to prevent further damage.

While some recovery was observed earlier on Monday, AWS has advised customers to utilize services from other regions, indicating a complete resolution will take several hours. AWS did not confirm if the issues were directly related to Iranian activities, also noting localized outages in Bahrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
2
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
3
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Israel's Military Moves Near Lebanon Border

Tensions Rise: Israel's Military Moves Near Lebanon Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026