Power Woes: AWS Data Centers Disrupted in Gulf Amidst Tensions

Amazon's cloud infrastructure encountered significant challenges on Monday as its data centers in Bahrain and the UAE were hit with power and connectivity issues. The disruptions come in the wake of Iranian strikes affecting multiple locations across the Gulf region, including airports and ports.

According to the company's status updates, two zones in the UAE faced power outages. AWS stated that one of the zones experienced sparks and resulting fires after 'objects' impacted the site, forcing a shutdown to prevent further damage.

While some recovery was observed earlier on Monday, AWS has advised customers to utilize services from other regions, indicating a complete resolution will take several hours. AWS did not confirm if the issues were directly related to Iranian activities, also noting localized outages in Bahrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)