RBI's Bold Repo Rate Cut: A New Era for India's Economy

The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 25 basis points for the first time in nearly five years, to stimulate the sluggish economy. The decision, aligning with economist predictions, marks a shift toward a less restrictive monetary policy. Growth prospects and inflation dynamics prompted the change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:29 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made a significant move by trimming its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%, marking its first reduction in nearly five years. This decision, initiated by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), aims at stimulating India's lagging economy.

The MPC's choice, aligning with predictions from a Reuters poll, indicates a shift towards a less restrictive monetary policy as economic growth remains lower than expected. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the need for a more accommodating approach in the light of inflation dynamics.

Bond yields, the rupee, and equity indexes experienced marginal fluctuations following the announcement. While inflation remains above target, projections suggest a gradual decline, benefiting from favorable employment conditions and solid agricultural output. The central bank remains cautious about energy price volatility impacting inflation.

