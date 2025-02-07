RBI's Bold Repo Rate Cut: A New Era for India's Economy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made a significant move by trimming its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%, marking its first reduction in nearly five years. This decision, initiated by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), aims at stimulating India's lagging economy.

The MPC's choice, aligning with predictions from a Reuters poll, indicates a shift towards a less restrictive monetary policy as economic growth remains lower than expected. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the need for a more accommodating approach in the light of inflation dynamics.

Bond yields, the rupee, and equity indexes experienced marginal fluctuations following the announcement. While inflation remains above target, projections suggest a gradual decline, benefiting from favorable employment conditions and solid agricultural output. The central bank remains cautious about energy price volatility impacting inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)