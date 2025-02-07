Panama's Exit Sparks Tensions Over Belt and Road Initiative

China has strongly opposed what it calls U.S. efforts to undermine its Belt and Road Initiative, labeling the actions as 'smearing and sabotage' through 'pressure and coercion.'

The statement came from a Foreign Ministry spokesperson who responded to Panama's recent decision to exit the program.

The spokesperson expressed regret over Panama's decision and urged the country to reconsider in light of the significant two-way ties between China and Panama, warning against external disruptions.

