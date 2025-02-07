Left Menu

Panama's Exit Sparks Tensions Over Belt and Road Initiative

China has expressed strong opposition to what it perceives as U.S. attempts to undermine its Belt and Road Initiative. This comes after Panama's decision to leave the project, which China deeply regrets. The Chinese government urges Panama to reconsider, emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations.

Updated: 07-02-2025 13:13 IST
China has strongly opposed what it calls U.S. efforts to undermine its Belt and Road Initiative, labeling the actions as 'smearing and sabotage' through 'pressure and coercion.'

The statement came from a Foreign Ministry spokesperson who responded to Panama's recent decision to exit the program.

The spokesperson expressed regret over Panama's decision and urged the country to reconsider in light of the significant two-way ties between China and Panama, warning against external disruptions.

