Global Markets Maintain Poise Amid Economic Uncertainties

Global markets stabilized ahead of U.S. payrolls data, avoiding a trade war escalation. The yen hit two-month highs due to potential rate hikes in Japan. European stocks showed strong performances, while Asian markets rallied on AI themes. Political and economic factors continue influencing market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:34 IST
Global markets held their ground on Friday in anticipation of key U.S. payrolls data releases, with investors hopeful that escalating tensions will not lead to a full-fledged trade war. The yen saw a rise to two-month highs as Japan eyed potential rate hikes.

The week began with market jitters following Donald Trump's tariff impositions on China, although temporary relief was granted to Mexico and Canada. Focus has shifted to the crucial U.S. jobs report, with economists projecting the addition of 170,000 jobs in January, while accounting for variable weather conditions.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 remained steady despite strong earnings reports. Asian markets nudged higher, driven by interest in AI, amidst Beijing's diplomatic response to U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, global economic uncertainties and policy shifts continue to shape market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

