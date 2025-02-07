Sterling's Resilience: BoE Rate Cuts and Economic Impact

The pound showed signs of recovery on Friday following a significant drop on Thursday, caused by the Bank of England's decision to cut interest rates and reduce its growth forecast for this year. By Friday, sterling had risen 0.16% to $1.2458.

This shift came after the pound fell up to 1.1% following the BoE's new rate of 4.5% and a downgraded growth outlook of 0.75%, down from a 1.5% estimate. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey reassured markets, suggesting that deeper rate cut votes should not be overinterpreted.

Market participants grappled with the revised BoE forecasts, which included a new inflation peak prediction of 3.7% for 2023. British bond yields experienced volatility, eventually closing higher. The Bank faces challenges to prevent potential stagflation, with traders predicting further rate cuts this year.

