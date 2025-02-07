Sterling's Resilience: BoE Rate Cuts and Economic Impact
The pound regained some of its losses after the Bank of England cut interest rates and reduced its growth forecast, causing initial market volatility. Governor Andrew Bailey's reassurances partially restored confidence. The BoE navigates challenges including inflation forecasts and potential stagflation, with traders anticipating further rate cuts.
The pound showed signs of recovery on Friday following a significant drop on Thursday, caused by the Bank of England's decision to cut interest rates and reduce its growth forecast for this year. By Friday, sterling had risen 0.16% to $1.2458.
This shift came after the pound fell up to 1.1% following the BoE's new rate of 4.5% and a downgraded growth outlook of 0.75%, down from a 1.5% estimate. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey reassured markets, suggesting that deeper rate cut votes should not be overinterpreted.
Market participants grappled with the revised BoE forecasts, which included a new inflation peak prediction of 3.7% for 2023. British bond yields experienced volatility, eventually closing higher. The Bank faces challenges to prevent potential stagflation, with traders predicting further rate cuts this year.
